LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 30

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, December 30 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on December 28, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
We’ve got nine games Friday in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 30

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable

If Beal sits, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will see extended minutes for Washington.

Moe Wagner (suspension) - OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) - OUT
Mo Bamba (suspension) - OUT

The aftermath of the Magic-Pistons scuffle leads to Wagner being suspended a few games and the Magic supporting players getting one game each. Orlando is going to stagger the suspensions. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will be available for this game for the Magic.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - probable
Dennis Schroder (foot) - probable
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) - probable

James is the big domino here, and the expectation is that he plays. If he doesn’t, the Lakers will lean on Walker and Russell Westbrook offensively.

Trae Young (calf) - probable
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable

Onyeka Okongwu remains a good value add with Capela out. If Hunter sits, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic gain some value. Young should be back in for the Hawks.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT

Shamet is out, so Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee become strong filler plays in DFS formats.

Fred VanVleet (back) - TBD

VanVleet didn’t play Thursday, but that could be precautionary if the Raptors were going to sit him for one game of this back-to-back set.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Killian Hayes (suspension) - OUT
Hamidou Diallo (suspension) - OUT

Hayes got three games, so Cory Joseph could be a good short-term filler play. Diallo will be back after serving a one-game suspension.

Alex Caruso (shoulder) - probable
Patrick Williams (collarbone) - questionable
Coby White (knee) - questionable

Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are good DFS plays here, especially if White and Williams both get ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Jaden McDaniels continues to be the hot player if Anderson keeps sitting out.

Jrue Holiday (illness) - doubtful
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton are all tremendous value adds in fantasy/DFS lineups with both Holiday and Middleton unlikely to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey (foot) - probable

Maxey makes his return after missing a month, and might be on a minutes limit. He’ll take some touches away from James Harden but both remains solid lineup picks.

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (conditioning) - questionable

Trey Murphy is the automatic add here, while Naji Marshall could be a good play as well if Jones is ultimately ruled out.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - probable
Kyle Lowry (personal) - TBD

Lowry was originally not on the report last time but got ruled out late. Butler should play in this one.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) - questionable
Bruce Brown (ankle) - questionable

Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all get a boost if Murray, Gordon and Brown are out, respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable

The big man should be in for Portland.

Draymond Green (foot) - probable
Andrew Wiggins (illness) - OUT
Donte DiVincenzo (knee) - probable

DiVincenzo remains a great play, especially with Wiggins out. The small forward is out with an illness, so there’s a chance his groin injury is on the right track now.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - TBD

Sabonis says he can play through this injury and has done so once already but we’ll leave him here in case things take a negative turn throughout the day.

