LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 30

We’ve got nine games Friday in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 30
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable
If Beal sits, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will see extended minutes for Washington.
Moe Wagner (suspension) - OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) - OUT
Mo Bamba (suspension) - OUT
The aftermath of the Magic-Pistons scuffle leads to Wagner being suspended a few games and the Magic supporting players getting one game each. Orlando is going to stagger the suspensions. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will be available for this game for the Magic.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - probable
Dennis Schroder (foot) - probable
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) - probable
James is the big domino here, and the expectation is that he plays. If he doesn’t, the Lakers will lean on Walker and Russell Westbrook offensively.
Trae Young (calf) - probable
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable
Onyeka Okongwu remains a good value add with Capela out. If Hunter sits, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic gain some value. Young should be back in for the Hawks.
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT
Shamet is out, so Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee become strong filler plays in DFS formats.
Fred VanVleet (back) - TBD
VanVleet didn’t play Thursday, but that could be precautionary if the Raptors were going to sit him for one game of this back-to-back set.
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
Killian Hayes (suspension) - OUT
Hamidou Diallo (suspension) - OUT
Hayes got three games, so Cory Joseph could be a good short-term filler play. Diallo will be back after serving a one-game suspension.
Alex Caruso (shoulder) - probable
Patrick Williams (collarbone) - questionable
Coby White (knee) - questionable
Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are good DFS plays here, especially if White and Williams both get ruled out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Jaden McDaniels continues to be the hot player if Anderson keeps sitting out.
Jrue Holiday (illness) - doubtful
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton are all tremendous value adds in fantasy/DFS lineups with both Holiday and Middleton unlikely to play.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Tyrese Maxey (foot) - probable
Maxey makes his return after missing a month, and might be on a minutes limit. He’ll take some touches away from James Harden but both remains solid lineup picks.
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (conditioning) - questionable
Trey Murphy is the automatic add here, while Naji Marshall could be a good play as well if Jones is ultimately ruled out.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
Jimmy Butler (ankle) - probable
Kyle Lowry (personal) - TBD
Lowry was originally not on the report last time but got ruled out late. Butler should play in this one.
Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) - questionable
Bruce Brown (ankle) - questionable
Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all get a boost if Murray, Gordon and Brown are out, respectively.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable
The big man should be in for Portland.
Draymond Green (foot) - probable
Andrew Wiggins (illness) - OUT
Donte DiVincenzo (knee) - probable
DiVincenzo remains a great play, especially with Wiggins out. The small forward is out with an illness, so there’s a chance his groin injury is on the right track now.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - TBD
Sabonis says he can play through this injury and has done so once already but we’ll leave him here in case things take a negative turn throughout the day.