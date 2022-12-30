LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 30

We’ve got nine games Friday in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 30

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable

If Beal sits, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will see extended minutes for Washington.

Moe Wagner (suspension) - OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) - OUT

Mo Bamba (suspension) - OUT

The aftermath of the Magic-Pistons scuffle leads to Wagner being suspended a few games and the Magic supporting players getting one game each. Orlando is going to stagger the suspensions. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will be available for this game for the Magic.

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Austin Reaves (ankle) - probable

Dennis Schroder (foot) - probable

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) - probable

James is the big domino here, and the expectation is that he plays. If he doesn’t, the Lakers will lean on Walker and Russell Westbrook offensively.

Trae Young (calf) - probable

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable

Onyeka Okongwu remains a good value add with Capela out. If Hunter sits, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic gain some value. Young should be back in for the Hawks.

Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT

Shamet is out, so Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee become strong filler plays in DFS formats.

Fred VanVleet (back) - TBD

VanVleet didn’t play Thursday, but that could be precautionary if the Raptors were going to sit him for one game of this back-to-back set.

Killian Hayes (suspension) - OUT

Hamidou Diallo (suspension) - OUT

Hayes got three games, so Cory Joseph could be a good short-term filler play. Diallo will be back after serving a one-game suspension.

Alex Caruso (shoulder) - probable

Patrick Williams (collarbone) - questionable

Coby White (knee) - questionable

Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are good DFS plays here, especially if White and Williams both get ruled out.

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Jaden McDaniels continues to be the hot player if Anderson keeps sitting out.

Jrue Holiday (illness) - doubtful

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton are all tremendous value adds in fantasy/DFS lineups with both Holiday and Middleton unlikely to play.

Tyrese Maxey (foot) - probable

Maxey makes his return after missing a month, and might be on a minutes limit. He’ll take some touches away from James Harden but both remains solid lineup picks.

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Herbert Jones (conditioning) - questionable

Trey Murphy is the automatic add here, while Naji Marshall could be a good play as well if Jones is ultimately ruled out.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - probable

Kyle Lowry (personal) - TBD

Lowry was originally not on the report last time but got ruled out late. Butler should play in this one.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

Aaron Gordon (shoulder) - questionable

Bruce Brown (ankle) - questionable

Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all get a boost if Murray, Gordon and Brown are out, respectively.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable

The big man should be in for Portland.

Draymond Green (foot) - probable

Andrew Wiggins (illness) - OUT

Donte DiVincenzo (knee) - probable

DiVincenzo remains a great play, especially with Wiggins out. The small forward is out with an illness, so there’s a chance his groin injury is on the right track now.

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - TBD

Sabonis says he can play through this injury and has done so once already but we’ll leave him here in case things take a negative turn throughout the day.