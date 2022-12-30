This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 17 Market Report

Have you been unable to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 17’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Teddy Bridgewater (+$6.75, 385%)

Brock Purdy (+$6.00, 67%)

Mike White (+$5.95, 107%)

Justin Fields (+$3.90, 66%)

Jarrett Stidham (+$3.30, 478%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Nick Foles (-$26.65, 89%)

Tua Tagovailoa (-$8.00, 73%)

Geno Smith (-$6.50, 43%)

Mike Williams (-$3.87, 50%)

Michael Pittman Jr. (-$2.58, 71%)

Observations: Risers

Teddy Bridgewater has seen the biggest increase on his CORE cards after the Miami Dolphins announced he will likely be the starting quarterback this week following Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion diagnosis. Having not played since Week 6, Bridgewater will lead the 8-7 Dolphins into Foxborough in what will be a pivotal game for both teams’ playoff picture.

Brock Purdy has seen a 67 percent increase before the San Francisco 49ers’ matchup in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a 9.5-point road favorite, the rookie quarterback should benefit from a matchup against one of the worst defenses in the league. Purdy has just two sets of CORE cards, which will hold playoff value with San Francisco clinching their division title.

Mike White’s floor has increased 107 percent following the news that he will replace Zach Wilson at quarterback before the Jets’ matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. White has positive fantasy matchups in Week 17 and Week 18, but will need two straight wins and at least one Patriots loss for Gang Green to make the playoffs.

With a matchup against the Lions in Week 17, Justin Fields has seen a 66 percent increase on his CORE price. Although the Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, Fields’ rushing ability makes him a great short-term play indoors against a defense that has given up the most points per game this season.

Despite having arguably the worst matchup on the board, Raiders’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham has seen a 71 percent increase after being named the starting quarterback for Las Vegas. Despite the rise in value, the 26-year-old doesn’t look to be in line for much success in Week 17 or beyond.

Observations: Fallers

Nick Foles saw his floor price slashed by a whopping 89 percent following the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The $30 price tag on Monday was most likely a mirage, however, and the veteran quarterback should expect his price to remain cheap with the Colts’ final two games being on the main slate.

After being placed into concussion protocol for the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa has seen a 73 percent decrease on his CORE cards. It’s unclear if Tagovailoa will even be able to play in Week 18’s matchup versus the New York Jets.

With a matchup against the tough Jets defense on the horizon, Geno Smith has seen a 43 percent decrease on his floor price. On the cusp of a playoff berth, the 7-8 Seahawks could benefit from the potential return of Tyler Lockett. Should Seattle win this week, Smith’s value should bounce back up before a pivotal Week 18 home matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The first non-quarterback to be mentioned so far, Mike Williams has seen his value come back down to earth after the Chargers’ Monday night game. With the Chargers locked into a playoff spot, the relevance of some of their fantasy pieces is worth monitoring for the next couple of weeks.

Michael Pittman has seen a 71 percent drop after a disappointing stat line in his first start with quarterback Nick Foles on Monday. Although Indy is out of the playoffs, Pittman CORE cards could rebound ahead of the Colts’ final matchup against Houston, the team in which Pittman had his best game against earlier this year.

