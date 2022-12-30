Mike Locksley takes mayo bath following Maryland victory in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Maryland Terrapins toppled the NC State Wolfpack in a 16-12 victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday but that’s not why you’re here.

You came here to see Terps head coach get a big ol’ bucket of Duke’s Mayo dumped on his head didn’t you? DIDN’T YOU?! Well you’re in the right place, here ya go.

Locksley came with a little bit of protection by wearing a big hat for the festivities. For the second straight year, fans at this bowl game got to witness a head coach getting the a heaping hunk of the title sponsor’s condiment doused all over them.

The amount of lore and backstory needed to explain this particular shot could fill a miniseries. pic.twitter.com/cmKO2luRss — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2022

Formerly the Continental Tire Bowl, the Meineke Car Care Bowl, and the Belk Bowl, Duke’s Mayo became the title sponsor of the Charlotte bowl game in 2020 and really stepped into the limelight last year when South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took the first ever mayo bath following his team’s victory. This year, both ESPN and Duke’s Mayo quadrupled down on the absurdity throughout the broadcast.

Here’s a fan by the name of Jay Arnold eating mayonnaise straight from the jar in the stands of Bank of America Stadium.

THERE IS A LIVE JAY “THE JAR” ARNOLD MAYO JAR FEED @CoachJayArnold

pic.twitter.com/Je7jbmM95G — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2022

Here’s an eating contest involving mayo-filled macarons.

WEIRD WEIRD WORLD WE LIVE IN. pic.twitter.com/2xeLgwPKON — Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2022

Here’s Tubby the Duke’s Mayo mascot invading the broadcast booth with Anish Shroff and Brock Osweiler.

Here’s...whatever this is.

For real, it’s a good thing we got a bunch of shenanigans like this throughout the afternoon because this game was a total clunker. Just two above average former ACC rivals trudging through a sleepy, late-December day in Charlotte. So thanks for the entertainment, mayonnaise brand. We’ll see what they’ll have up their sleeves this time next year.