Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed a contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and will continue his domestic career there, according to CBS Sports. Ronaldo was reportedly discussing a deal with Al-Nassr during the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Manchester United terminated his contract.

He will reportedly be making $75 million per season.

This is tough look for Ronaldo, as it flies directly in the face of everything he reportedly did not like about Manchester United. The Portugal star wanted to keep playing UEFA Champions League soccer, which he won’t be doing with Al-Nassr. He’ll get the playing time he demanded but he won’t be competing at the highest level of the sport as his playing days wind down. This was purely a financial move and it will ultimately complicate Ronaldo’s overall image.

Ronaldo isn’t the only player who has moved to a lower league for finances. Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba are just a few players who have downgraded leagues for a massive contract. We’ll see how it works out for Ronaldo.