Report: Drew Brees wagering ties forces New Jersey to stop taking bets on Citrus Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers named NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and former NBC analyst Drew Brees to their coaching staff on an interim basis for the Citrus Bowl against the LSU Tigers. But Brees had a pre-existing relationship with a sportsbook as a spokesperson, and that has forced New Jersey gaming regulators to refund all bets placed on the game after December 15.

A report by David Purdum of ESPN says that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement asked sportsbooks to stop taking bets on the game as of that date. New Jersey law “prohibits athletes, coaches, referees or director of a sports governing body from having ‘any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator.’”

Brees was a brand ambassador as well as a equity partner in PointsBet, which is available in several markets including New Jersey. They terminated that relationship as of December 22, with the company congratulating Brees on joining his alma mater. But apparently that wasn’t enough for regulators in the Garden State.

We’ll update any changes here, as well as if the state intends to allow wagers to be taken on the game, scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Orlando.