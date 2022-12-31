Ohio State vs. Georgia: How to watch, game time, live stream for Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs meet up in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) was given new life after the USC Trojans lost its conference championship game, which elevated the Buckeyes into the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff. They’re coming off a second straight loss in the series against the rival Michigan Wolverines to close out their regular season.

Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) rolled through its first 13 games without a loss, putting itself into a strong position to repeat as national champions. The Bulldogs won every game by double digits aside from a 26-22 victory over the Missouri Tigers in Week 5, and they’re coming off a dominant 50-30 win against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship.

Ohio State is in the CFP for the fifth time since it expanded in 2014, and the Buckeyes won the first season of the new format. Georgia reached the Playoff for the third time with last year’s title as its lone CFP championship.

2022 Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.