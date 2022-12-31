TCU vs. Michigan: How to watch, game time, live stream for Fiesta Bowl

The TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines meet up in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

TCU (12-1, 9-0 Big 12) rolled through its regular season undefeated before falling short in a 31-28 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship. The Horned Frogs are in the first season under head coach Sonny Dykes, and Year 1 couldn’t have played out much better for a program that finished under .500 in two of its previous three seasons.

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) has developed into the top program in the Big Ten with consecutive victories over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the last couple seasons, and the Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Michigan lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal round last season as the Wolverines look for their first national title appearance in the CFP era.

Michigan won its only previous game in the Fiesta Bowl with a 27-23 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 1985 season, while TCU is 0-1 with a 17-10 defeat against the Boise State Broncos to close out 2009.

2022 Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 4 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.