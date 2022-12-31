Kentucky vs. Iowa: How to watch, game time, live stream for Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for noon ET, and the game will air on ABC.

Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) won two of its final five games of the regular season but finished with a 26-13 victory over the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats will be without starting quarterback Will Levis, who declared for the NFL Draft and will skip the bowl game. They will ride with either Destin Wade or Kaiya Sheron at QB in this matchup.

Iowa (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) won four consecutive games before losing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 24-17, which ultimately ended the Hawkeyes’ chances to win the West. Starter Spencer Petras will miss this game with an injury, and backup Alex Padilla hit the transfer portal. Cade McNamara won’t be in Iowa till 2023, so Joey Labas will likely be the guy in this matchup.

No team has played in the Music City Bowl more than Kentucky, which is 2-3 in this game. Iowa has never appeared in this bowl game since it started in 1998.

2022 Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.