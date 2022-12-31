Kansas State vs. Alabama: How to watch, game time, live stream for Sugar Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for noon ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) is coming off its first conference championship since 2012 as the Wildcats reached a New Year’s Six bowl game following a 31-28 overtime win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Adrian Martinez missed the last few games with an injury, but Will Howard played well enough down the stretch to where he will likely start regardless of Martinez’s status.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) was the first team out of the College Football Playoff after failing to win the SEC West with losses to the Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers. The Crimson Tide failed to reach the CFP just one other time in its existence, and it resulted in a 35-16 win over the Michigan Wolverines to close out the 2019 season.

Alabama is in the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time, which is the most of any team, and the Tide are 9-7 in this game. Kansas State is in the Sugar Bowl for the first time in program history.

2022 Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.