Kansas State vs. Alabama picks and best bets for Sugar Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 31 in New Orleans. The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big XII) took home its first Big 12 title after beating the previously-undefeated and CFP-bound TCU in the conference championship game after losing to the Horned Frogs earlier in the season. The Wildcats’ impressive season was highlighted with wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, but this bowl game will be their biggest challenge yet.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) had a down year by Alabama standards, falling to Tennessee and LSU in two walk-off plays that could have just as easily gone the other way. 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young didn’t have a repeat of last season, though he was still a huge asset to the team, and the Tide didn’t make it to the SEC Championship game. Young and projected first-rounder Will Anderson, Jr. will both opt in and play the bowl game.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -7

Total: 56

Moneyline: Alabama -260, Kansas State +220

Opening line: Alabama -5.5

Opening total: 55.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Sugar Bowl

Kansas State

QB Adrian Martinez - Injury

WR Malik Knowles - Injury

LB Krew Jackson - Transfer Portal

CB Ekow Boye-Doe - Injury

CB TJ Smith - Transfer Portal

Alabama

Traeshon Holden - Transfer Portal

WR Christian Leary - Transfer Portal

WR JoJo Earle - Transfer Portal

RB Trey Sanders -Transfer Portal

DB Khyree Jackson - Transfer Portal

OL Amari Knight - Transfer Portal

OL Tommy Brockermeyer - Transfer Portal

OL Damieon George - Transfer Portal

OL Javion Cohen - Transfer Portal

DL Braylen Ingraham - Transfer Portal

The Pick

Alabama -7

With Young and Anderson opting out, this may have been a different story, but the Wildcats will be facing a full-strength Alabama team who were not happy about being left out of the top four. The two losses were by a combined four points, and while this Tide team may not be up to snuff by Saban’s standards, it probably won’t feel that way to their opponents. Alabama should be able to cover this spread against the Wildcats.