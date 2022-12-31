Ohio State vs. Georgia: How to watch, game time, live stream for Peach Bowl

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Ohio State (11-1, 7-1) are the only team in the College Football playoff that did not play in a conference championship game. The Buckeyes have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation and scored 40 or more points nine times. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Georrgia (13-0, 8-0) will be looking to become the first first team to repeat as national champions since the College Football Playoff was installed in 2014. The Bulldogs defeated Michigan and Alabama last year in the playoff to win the 2021 national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Bulldogs are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Georgia and Ohio State have faced one time in the postseason when the Bulldogs won 21-14 in the 1992 Citrus Bowl.

2022 Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.