TCU vs. Michigan: How to watch, game time, live stream for Fiesta Bowl

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines meet up in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 31. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

TCU (12-1, 9-0) held on to its No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff despite a 31-28 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big XII Championship Game. The Horned Frogs won eight games by 10 points or less this season and faced six teams that were ranked at the time of the game.

Quarterback Max Duggan gets a lot of the credit for TCU’s amazing turnaround and rightfully so as he threw for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions. But running back Kendre Miller has been a major factor as well with 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Michigan (13-0, 8-0) is in the playoff for the second straight year and had their first undefeated regular season since the Wolverines won a share of the national title in 1997. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 1,463 yards with 18 touchdowns and should have been a Heisman finalist. Corum will not be available for the bowl game with a meniscus tear in his knee.

Donovan Edwards (872 yards, seven touchdowns) will be the lead back in the running game. He had 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-23 win over Ohio State and 185 yards and a touchdown against Purdue in the Big XII championship game.

Both teams are making their second-ever appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan beat Nebraska back in 1986 while TCU lost to Boise State in 2010.

2022 Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, December 31

Start time: 4 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.