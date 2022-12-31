Kansas State vs. Alabama: How to watch, game time, live stream for Sugar Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in the Sugar Bowl at the SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) follows its first conference championship since 2012 with an appearance in the game that goes back historically to the days of the Southwest Conference. The Wildcats defeat of the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship was a classic, resulting in a 31-28 overtime that saw the oft-maligned conference end up with two NY6 spots. Quarterback Adrian Martinez missed the last few games with an injury, but Will Howard played well enough in relief where the position in 2023 is a mystery. Howard will start the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) was the first team out of the College Football Playoff after failing to win the SEC West. With losses to the Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers, the Crimson Tide failed to reach the CFP for just the second time since the Playoff format started. Last time this happened, the Tide rolled to a 35-16 win over the Michigan Wolverines to close out the 2019 season.

Alabama is in the Sugar Bowl for a record 17th time, and the Tide are 9-7. It is K-State’s first appearance in The Big Easy for the Sugar Bowl.

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.