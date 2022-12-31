Picks, predictions for UConn vs. Xavier on Saturday, December 31

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will look to head into 2023 with an undefeated record, but they’ll need a road victory over the 22nd-ranked Xavier Musketeers on Saturday afternoon. The game will tip off at noon ET from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and air on Fox. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Xavier odds

Spread: UConn -2.5

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: UConn -140, Xavier +120

UConn (14-0, 3-0 Big East) won its first three conference games over the last two weeks as the Huskies continue to climb in the polls. They rate second in the latest KenPom ratings and is inside the top seven in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Adama Sanogo is the team’s leading scorer with 17.8 points per game and the top rebounder with 6.8 boards per contest.

Xavier (11-3, 3-0 Big East) is one of three Big East teams without a loss in conference play, joining UConn and the Providence Friars. The Musketeers are riding a seven-game winning streak and entered the top 25 for the first time this week. They check in at No. 27 in KenPom with an offense that rates ninth in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Over 150

The Musketeers are a strong over team with a much better offense than defense, and they like to play fast. Xavier ranks 27th nationally in adjusted tempo, and that’s going to lead to more possessions and with both teams rated inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, the over is the play.