Picks, predictions for Virginia vs Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 31

The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers are nearly double-digit favorites heading into Saturday’s road contest against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game is set to tip off at noon ET from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia, and it’ll air on ACC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech odds

Spread: Virginia -9

Over/Under: 125.5

Moneyline: Virginia -435, Georgia Tech +350

Virginia (9-2, 1-1 ACC) ended a two-game skid earlier this week when it smashed the Albany Great Danes 66-46 as Armaan Franklin scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers. Virginia has five players that average at least nine points per game, and it may get Reece Beekman back in the lineup after missing Wednesday’s matchup.

Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2 ACC) will look to pick up its first conference win before the start of 2023 and lost two of its last three games including a 79-66 defeat against the Clemson Tigers last week, which was the most recent contest. Miles Kelly is the team’s top scorer, putting up 13.6 points per game, and he reached double-digit points seven contests in a row.

The Pick: Virginia -9

Betting on the road team as this high of favorites in a conference game feels dangerous, but Virginia has a far better team. Virginia is rated inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, while Georgia Tech is outside the top 100 on both ends of the floor. Ride with the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.