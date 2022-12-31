Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. TCU on Saturday, December 31

The No. 18 TCU Horned Frogs will go for their 10th consecutive victory as they get set to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon. The game will start at noon ET from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will air on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -6

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: TCU -250, Texas Tech +210

Texas Tech (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will head into conference play on a six-game winning streak, and the Red Raiders have been smashing opponents recently, winning their last three games by at least 39 points. Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 24 points and nine rebounds in just 24 minutes in Tuesday’s 110-71 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

TCU (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will go for its 10th straight victory, and it’s coming away from a 103-57 win over the Central Arkansas Bears as Emanuel Miller scored 20 points with 10 rebounds. Micah Peavy averages 9.5 points per gam and missed that game with a lower body injury. The Horned Frogs are rated at 37 in KenPom, which is five spots behind the Red Raiders heading into Saturday’s contest.

The Pick: Under 140

The strengths of this matchup come on the defensive end of the floor as both defenses rate inside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency. Both programs took advantage of poor opponents and should bring full effort to open Big 12 play with a strong defensive performance.