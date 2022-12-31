Picks, predictions for Louisville vs. Kentucky on Saturday, December 31

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will host a struggling Louisville Cardinals team from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The action will get started at noon ET and will air on CBS. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Louisville vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -23

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: N/A

Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) has been next-level awful this season and will look to avoid a third consecutive loss to close out the 2022 season. The two victories came against Western Kentucky and Florida A&M to go along with a list of bad losses. The Cardinals will enter this matchup rated No. 257 in KenPom with an offense that rates outside the top 300 in adjusted efficiency.

Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) lost two of its last three games and is coming off an 89-75 defeat against the Missouri Tigers on the road to kick off conference play. The Wildcats check in at No. 13 in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 25 in offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency. Oscar Tshiebwe is leads the team in points (15.8) and rebounds (13.6) per game.

The Pick: Kentucky -23

Usually I would recommend staying away from siding with a huge favorite because there is a tendency to let off the gas, but it feels like that’s unlikely to happen in a rivalry matchup. Kentucky has a great opportunity to hammer its in-state rival while Louisville is down, and the Wildcats should take advantage of this.