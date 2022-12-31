Picks, predictions for Florida State vs. Duke on Saturday, December 31

The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils are heavy favorites heading into Saturday afternoon’s home matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, which had a rough start to the season. The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina and air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida State vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -16.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Duke -1650, Florida State +950

Duke (10-3, 1-1 ACC) split its first two conference matchups and is coming off an 81-70 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week. The Blue Devils rate 17th in KenPom with an offense that is slightly better in terms of adjusted efficiency. Kyle Filipowski is the team leader in points (14.4), rebounds (8.9) and steals (1.4).

Florida State (4-10, 2-1 ACC) started the year 1-9 before winning three of its last four games as the Seminoles look to keep the winning streak rolling into the new year. They will enter Saturday’s game rated 150th in KenPom, and Darin Green Jr. is the top scorer with 13.7 points per game.

The Pick: Under 143.5

If this game is played at the Blue Devils’ pace, there’s a great chance this contest hits the under. Duke ranks 270th in adjusted tempo, so possessions will be limited in this game. The Blue Devils should hammer FSU and send a few of the reserves in earlier than usual, which should also help the number fall short of this total.