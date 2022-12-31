Picks, predictions for UCF vs. Houston on Saturday, December 31

The No. 3 Houston Cougars will return home for a matchup with the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon as fairly heavy favorites. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET from Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas and air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCF vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -15

Over/Under: 120.5

Moneyline: Houston -1400, UCF +850

UCF (10-3, 1-0 AAC) will go for its third consecutive victory, and the Knights are coming away from a 52-45 victory over the Wichita State Shockers earlier this week. UCF has a top-30 defense in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency with an offense that is barely in the top 100 nationally.

Houston (13-1, 1-0 AAC) continues to put a pounding on teams it is much better than and smashed the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 89-50 on Wednesday night to open conference play. The Cougars should have their minds set on a return to the Final Four as the program at the top of the latest KenPom ratings.

The Pick: Under 120.5

Houston has the second best defense in adjusted efficiency, and both teams play an extremely slow style of basketball. Out of 363 programs, the Cougars rank 345th in adjusted tempo with UCF checking in at No. 359 in that category. Possessions will be extremely limited in this matchup.