Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State-Kansas on Saturday, December 31

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31 to kick off Big 12 play. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -10

Over/Under: 238.5

Moneyline: Kansas -520, Oklahoma State +410

The Jayhawks enter this game as heavy favorites on a five-game winning streak since being handed their only loss of the season by Tennessee. Kansas was allowing opponents to keep it closer toward the beginning of the season, but it has been blowout after blowout lately. The Jayhawks have covered the spread in four of their last five wins.

The Cowboys have struggled offensively this season, turning the ball over frequently and missing from the perimeter. On a two-game win streak, Oklahoma State excels at offensive rebounding, but will be going up against one of the top defenses in the country. The Cowboys lost by 10 to UConn earlier this season.

The Pick: Kansas -10

With the Cowboys already finding it a challenge to get off the ground offensively, a top-5 defense isn’t going to make things any better. The Jayhawks have home-field advantage and have been covering nearly every spread in recent weeks, and they should be able to easily cruise past Oklahoma State in this matchup.