Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. Arizona State on Saturday, December 31

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) will face in-state rival Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: Arizona -5.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Arizona -230, ASU +195

Since their loss to Utah in early December, Arizona has been on a six-game winning streak that included a major victory over a top-10 Tennessee team. The Wildcats recently put up 93 points on Morgan State, with forward Azuolas Tubelis adding 26 points and nine rebounds. Arizona brings one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses to the court, averaging 90.2 points per game.

ASU was crushed by San Francisco in their most recent game, ending a nine-game win streak. The Sun Devils’ defense is stronger than their offense, but their record may cause some false optimism. The Sun Devils were able to beat Creighton and Michigan this season, but may struggle to compete with top Pac-12 teams.

The Pick: Arizona -5.5

Arizona brings one of the most efficient offenses in the nation to this matchup, and ASU simply will not be able to come close to outscoring them. Even if the Sun Devils’ defense is able to bounce back from their recent crushing loss, the Wildcats should still be able to cover this spread.