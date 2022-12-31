Picks, predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, December 31

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (11-1) will travel to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31 as Big 12 play begins. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Texas -3

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Texas -170, Oklahoma +145

The Longhorns bring a top-20 scoring offense to the floor and are grabbing plenty of assists and rebounds to back up their shooting. Led by Marcus Carr with 17.8 points per game, Texas is shooting 50% from the field, and have added wins over Gonzaga and Creighton to their resume.

The Sooners were able to pull off a nine-point victory over Florida in their most recent game, marking their second win in a row after a loss to Arkansas. Oklahoma has also fallen to Sam Houston and Villanova this season, averaging just 69 points per game. However, they’re holding opponents to under 61 points per game, and are shooting over 50% from the field.

The Red River Showdown heads to the hardwood in what has the potential to be a thriller.

The Pick: Texas -3

Oklahoma is going to give this everything they have in front of a home crowd, but this Longhorns team might just be too good to beat. They dominate on every aspect of the court, offensively and defensively, and will outmatch the Sooners in this one. Texas to cover.