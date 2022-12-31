Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Iowa State on Saturday, December 31

The No. 12 Baylor Bears (10-2) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31 as Big 12 play begins. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Baylor -2

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: Baylor -130, Iowa State +110

Both teams enter this matchup coming off big wins over non-conference opponents. The Bears have been on a five-game win streak since a bad loss against Marquette, including a victory over Gonzaga. Averaging 80.8 points per game and putting up a good defensive performance week after week, Baylor has plenty of momentum heading into this game.

Iowa State will be looking to pick up their third win in a row since a tough loss to Iowa earlier this month. They’re holding their opponents to just 56.9 points per game, ranking ninth in the nation in points allowed, and are led by guard Jaren Holmes with 13.8 points per night.

The Pick: Baylor -2

This will be an interesting matchup with Baylor’s high-scoring offense going up against the Cyclones’ stifling defense, but the Bears should be able to pull this one out. With a spread this minimal, I’m hesitant to take Iowa State to cover and keep it within one. They have the momentum and the bigger wins this season, and should be able to cover this spread.