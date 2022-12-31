Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. Wyoming on Saturday, December 31

The No. 22 New Mexico Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) will take on the Wyoming Cowboys (5-8, 0-1 MWC) at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming odds

Spread: New Mexico -1.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: New Mexico -130, Wyoming +110

The Lobos are on an undefeated streak to start the season for the first time since the 1960s, peeking into the top 25 with wins over Saint Mary’s, San Fransisco, and Colorado State. New Mexico ranks eighth in the country in scoring, led by guard Jaelen House with 17.2 points per game.

Wyoming has not had an ideal start to the 2022 season, and come into this matchup having lost three straight. The Cowboys have not been able to find their footing on either side of the ball this season, though they put up a good defensive showing against Fresno State in their most recent loss.

The Pick: New Mexico -1.5

The Lobos’ high-scoring offense won’t be challenged much in this matchup, and they should be able to easily cover this minimal spread over the Cowboys.