Picks, predictions for San Diego State vs. UNLV on Saturday, December 31

The San Diego State Aztecs will hit the road as slight favorites over the UNLV Rebels on Saturday afternoon. The matchup will tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. UNLV odds

Spread: San Diego State -4

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -175, UNLV +150

San Diego State (10-3, 1-0 Mountain West) will go for its fourth consecutive victory in this matchup and is coming off a 71-55 win over the Air Force Falcons earlier this week as Matt Bradley went off for 27 points. The Aztecs rate 26th in KenPom with a much better defense than offense in terms of adjusted efficiency.

UNLV (11-2, 0-1 Mountain West) opened conference play with a 75-72 road loss to the San Jose Spartans despite EJ Harkless putting up 20 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the floor. The Rebels are 81st in KenPom, and their strength also comes on the defensive end of the floor.

The Pick: San Diego State -4

Both teams’ strengths come through defense, but San Diego State is the better team on both ends of the floor. The Aztecs have the 13th best defense in adjusted efficiency, and they have a great shot at covering this number on Saturday afternoon.