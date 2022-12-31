Picks, predictions for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga on Saturday, December 31

The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Gonzaga -20.5

Over/Under: 160

Moneyline: Gonzaga -3500, Pepperdine +1400

The Zags are on a six-game win streak after a one-point loss to Baylor in early December. Their most recent win was a 120-42 blowout against Eastern Oregon that saw them shoot 70% from the field. They bring a top-10 scoring offense to the court, averaging 85.1 points per game, led by Drew Timme with 21.8 points per game.

The Waves sit in the middle of the West Coast Conference, coming off a loss against Iona in which Pepperdine shot 38.7% from the field and just 20.8% from the perimeter. The last time the Waves faced a ranked opponent (No. 11 UCLA), they lost 100-53.

The Pick: Gonzaga -20.5

Pepperdine does not have the talent or size necessary to keep up with Timme’s Bulldogs. This should be a walk in the park for Gonzaga.