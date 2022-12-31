Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State on Saturday, December 31

The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers will hit the road for a Saturday night matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats to close out 2022. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas and can be seen on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas State -1

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Kansas State -120, West Virginia +100

West Virginia (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will go for a a fifth consecutive victory to close out 2022, and the Mountaineers are playing their first game since moving into the top 25 in the most recent poll. WVU knocked off Stony Brook 75-64 last week behind Kedrian Johnson, who scored a game-high 18 points.

Kansas State (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will enter conference play with a five-game winning streak, and the Wildcats are coming away from a 73-65 win over Radford as Nae’Qwan Tomlin went off for 26 points with nine rebounds. The Wildcats are rated just outside the top 50 in the latest KenPom numbers with a better defense than offense in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: West Virginia +1

The Mountaineers rate better in KenPom on both ends of the floor, and they’re 32 spots higher overall in those ratings. West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. hasn’t played since December 10th but is expected to return to provide an even bigger boost on Saturday night.