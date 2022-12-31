Picks, predictions for Oregon State vs. Oregon on Saturday, December 31

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will hit the floor on Saturday night as both programs look to head into the new year with a victory. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, and it will air on Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon State vs. Oregon odds

Spread: Oregon -14

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Oregon -1150, Oregon State +750

Oregon State (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) won its final three non-conference games and is coming out of a 57-52 win over Denver in the Beavers’ most recent matchup last week, and Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a game-high 12 points. Oregon State rates 219th in KenPom, and its offense will enter this game 270th in adjusted efficiency.

Oregon (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) is coming off a stunning 77-72 loss to Utah Valley to snap a three-game winning streak as the Ducks look to stay above .500 heading into the new year. They are led by Will Richardson, who is scoring 15.1 points per game along with 6.1 assists.

The Pick: Under 132.5

Oregon State has been really bad offensively this season, and this doesn’t feel like a time the Beavers will get things rolling. When you combine that with the Beavers checking in with an adjusted tempo rating of 328, there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot.