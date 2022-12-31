Ohio State injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries ahead of Peach Bowl

The fourth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes will face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 31 in the second of two college football playoff semifinals. OSU made it into the top four despite a bad loss to Michigan and no conference championship game, and they’ll face last year’s national champions in what will mark the Buckeyes’ fifth CFP appearance in history.

The Buckeyes won’t see anyone opt out to focus on the NFL Draft, a trend that is much more common in teams who are participating in non-CFP bowl games, though quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to be one of the top picks of 2023. However, they will be short a small number of players, either because they’re heading to the transfer portal or because of injury.

The Buckeyes have been plagued by injuries this season, with several key members of the offense missing multiple games. They’ll hope to have RB Miyan Williams at full strength for this matchup, especially since the Buckeyes will be short RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Here is a full list of OSU players who could be unavailable to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Years Eve.

Injuries

RB TreVeyon Henderson (out)

OG Matt Jones (questionable)

RB Evan Pryor (out)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (out)

RB Miyan Williams (questionable)

Opt-outs

LB Teradja Mitchell (transfer portal)