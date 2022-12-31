Georgia injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries ahead of Peach Bowl

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the fourth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on December 31 in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, giving the Dawgs somewhat of a home-field advantage in the matchup.

While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been cagey about injury updates, Georgia WR Ladd McConkey injured his leg in the SEC Championship Game, and OT Warren McClendon also suffered a leg injury in that same game. LB Nolan Smith is out for the season.

As practices open to the media, we will get a better idea of what McConkey and McClendon’s statuses are heading into the game, and will update accordingly. While players are unlikely to opt out and declare for the NFL Draft with a national championship within reach, some may choose to enter the transfer portal.

Below is the full report of opt-outs and injuries for Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl:

Opt-outs



DT Bill Norton (Transfer portal)

Injuries

TE Arik Gilbert (undisclosed)

OT Warren McClendon (questionable)

WR Ladd McConkey (questionable)

S Dan Jackson (out)

WR AD Mitchell (probable)

OG Tate Ratledge (probable)

EDGE Nolan Smith (out)