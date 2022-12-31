TCU injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for Fiesta Bowl

The third-seeded TCU Horned Frogs will take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium for the first of two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

The Horned Frogs had an undefeated regular season before losing in the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State. TCU quarterback Max Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist for 2022.

TCU comes into this game with pretty much a full deck. Their biggest question mark was leading wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who missed part of the season with an ankle injury. He returned in time for the conference championship at added 139 receiving yards, and is expected to start and be close to 100% in the Fiesta Bowl.

While it would be highly unusual for a player to opt out and declare for the NFL Draft ahead of the CFP semifinals, some players may choose to enter the transfer portal. Below is a full list of opt-outs and injuries for TCU heading into the Fiesta Bowl.

Opt-outs

WR Caleb Medford (transfer portal)

Injuries

WR Quincy Brown (injury)