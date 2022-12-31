Michigan injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for Fiesta Bowl

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on December 31 in the Fiesta Bowl in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. in Glendale, AZ.

The Wolverines will be playing without their star running back, Blake Corum. Corum was injured in Michigan’s matchup against Illinois with just two weeks remaining in the season. It didn’t appear serious at first, and Corum even attempted to play a few snaps against Ohio State, but he ended up requiring surgery and will miss out on the Fiesta Bowl.

Several defensive backs suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year and will not be available to participate in the Fiesta Bowl. While players are unlikely to opt out to focus on the NFL Draft with the possibility of a national championship within their reach, some players may choose to transfer. Backup quarterback Cade McNamara, for instance, has already committed to Iowa.

Here is the full list of opt-outs and injuries for Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl:

Opt-out

TE Erick All (transfer portal)

QB Alan Bowman (transfer portal)

TE Louis Hansen (transfer portal)

QB Cade McNamara (transfer portal)

DT George Rooks (transfer portal)

Injuries

RB Blake Corum, out

S Caden Kolesar, out

TE Colston Loveland, questionable

EDGE Mark Morris, questionable

EDGE Eyabi Okie, questionable

LS William Wagner, out