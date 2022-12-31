Who is announcing the Peach Bowl between the Ohio State and Georgia?

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs will play in the second College Football Playoff game of Saturday in the Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN with the No. 1 college football crew for the network calling the game: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Laura Rutledge (sideline) on the call.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) found a way in the Playoff thanks to a fortunate shakeup during championship week, and the Buckeyes will look to take advantage of a second chance. The last time we saw them, Ohio State was getting crushed by the Michigan Wolverines for the second consecutive season by a 45-23 score.

Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) rolled through the entire season without a loss, and the Bulldogs will look to be the first team to repeat as national champions in the College Football Playoff era. Kirby Smart’s bunch will enter this matchup as winners of 31 of its last 32 games dating back to 2020.

Georgia is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -260 moneyline odds, making Ohio State a +220 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5.