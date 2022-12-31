Who is announcing the Fiesta Bowl between the TCU and Michigan?

The TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines will hit the field for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The first College Football Playoff semifinal game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

ESPN veteran and Syracuse grad Sean McDonough will be on play-by-play, with former Penn State star Todd Blackledge as the color commentator. Molly McGrath (Boston College) and Tiffany Blackmon (Georgia State) will be reporting on the sidelines.

TCU (12-1, 9-0 Big 12) is in the Playoff for the first time in program history behind first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs survived plenty of close games as six of their 13 matchups were decided by 10 points or less. TCU is coming off its first loss of the season after getting defeated by the Kansas State Wildcats in the conference title game in its last time out.

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) is in the CFP for the second consecutive season after rolling through the entire regular season and conference title game without a loss. The Wolverines will be without their star running back Blake Corum, who went down with an injury late in the season. They were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 34-11 in last year’s semifinal game.

Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -305 moneyline odds, making TCU a +255 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.