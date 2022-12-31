Who is announcing the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Iowa?

The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes will close out their season in the Music City Bowl on Saturday afternoon from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will kick off at noon ET and can be seen on ABC with Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Harry Lyles Jr (sideline) announcing the matchup.

Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will be without starting quarterback Will Levis, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, and true freshman Destin Wade is set to make his college debut at QB. The Wildcats are winners of four consecutive bowl games, and they’ll look to increase that streak on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) is down to its third string quarterback as starter Spencer Petras will be out with an injury, while Alex Padilla hit the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but that was canceled during COVID-19, and they lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl last season.

Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Kentucky a +115 underdog. The over/under is set at a record-low 31.