Who is announcing the Sugar Bowl between Kansas State and Alabama?

The Sugar Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will kick off at noon ET and air on ESPN with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) on the call.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) fell short of the high expectations the program has for itself each year by missing the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Bryce Young will play in this game, and so will linebacker Will Anderson, so the Tide will have their two stars available on both sides of the ball for this matchup.

Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) will enter the Sugar Bowl on a four-game winning streak and having won the Big 12 championship against the CFP-bound TCU Horned Frogs. The Wildcats reached double-digit victories for the first time since Bill Snyder led them to an 11-win season in 2012 as Chris Klieman concludes Year 4.

Alabama is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -280 moneyline odds, making Kansas State a +235 underdog. The over/under is set at 56.