Breaking down betting splits for Peach Bowl, Ohio State vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff is finally here and the second matchup on New Year’s Eve will be the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, and will air on ESPN.

Georgia ran the table in the SEC this season and stands just two wins away from winning back-to-back national championships. Meanwhile, Ohio State started 11-0 before getting buzzsawed by rival Michigan in the season-finale. A USC loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game ultimately allowed for the Buckeyes to get back into the playoff field and get a shot at redemption. The main thing two watch here is two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud going up against the lethal Dawg defense.

Before both of these teams do battle in the Peach Bowl, we’ll go over the betting splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and see how the public wagered on this matchup.

Betting splits for Ohio State vs. Georgia

Ohio State +6: 16% of action, 21% of bets

Georgia -6: 84% of action, 79% of bets

The overwhelming majority of bettors are on UGA to cover as a six-point favorite on Saturday night. It makes sense considering that the Bulldogs have been on a tear in their national title defense this year and has just one game that has come within single digits. The Ohio State offense has been inconsistent at certain points this season and will have its work cut out for it when going up against the likes of Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo.

Over 62.5: 61% of action, 59% of bets

Under 62.5: 39% of action, 41% of bets

The public is on the over in this one, an interesting choice considering that the over has hit in just five of Georgia’s contest this year. There’s a scenario where the Buckeye offense is completely shut down, triggering the under as is often the case in UGA games.

We know what Ohio State can do when Stroud is dialed in with Marvin Harrison Jr. and they’ll need to score early and often. Meanwhile, the Stetson Bennett led Georgia offense often takes advantage of the field position its given and can run teams over with the likes of Brock Bowers, Kenny McIntosh, and Ladd McConkey making plays.

Ohio State ML (+200): 29% of action, 20% of bets

Georgia ML (-240): 71% of action, 80% of bets

Again, the majority of the public is riding on the Bulldogs to get the job done in the Atlanta. Another factor to consider is that Mercedes-Benz Stadium has become practically a second home for Georgia with it being just a little over an hour away from its campus in Athens, GA, The Bulldogs play there at least once a year these days between all of the SEC Championship Game appearances, College Football Playoff appearances, and neutral site games like this year’s season opener against Oregon. This will be a de-facto road contest for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.