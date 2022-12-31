Breaking down betting splits for Sugar Bowl, Kansas State vs. Alabama

The New Year’s Six bowl games continue on Saturday as the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats will meet the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl at noon p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, and will air on ESPN.

This is a rare, non-College Football Playoff bowl appearance for Alabama after suffering two losses during the regular season. The Crimson Tide will have its two top stars on hand as Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will play in this matchup. Meanwhile, Kansas State put together a solid 10-win campaign and took home the Big 12 title by knocking off playoff participant TCU in the championship game.

Before both of these teams do battle in the Sugar Bowl, we’ll go over the betting splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and see how the public wagered on this matchup.

Betting splits for Kansas State vs. Alabama

Kansas State +7: 25% of action, 22% of bets

Alabama -7: 75% of action, 78% of bets

A vast majority of the public is on Alabama to cover as a touchdown favorite against K-State. There is certainly a massive talent advantage across the board for the Crimson Tide and that’s even before you factor in the announcement of Young and Anderson returning for this contest. The Wildcats are now slouch, however, and their ability to keep pace and cover will lie with running back Deuce Vaughn’s ability to run the ball.

Over 56: 90% of action, 78% of bets

Under 56: 10% of action, 22% of bets

The over is the overwhelming popular play in the Sugar Bowl with it raking in 90% of the total cash. Considering how the spread splits played out, the public most likely assumes that this will be an Alabama blowout where it does a bulk of the scoring in this one. There is a scenario where Kansas State plays ball control and potentially keeps the ball out of the Tide’s hands. That hinges on Chris Klieman’s bunch consistently moving the chains against Bama, which can be done.

Kansas State ML (+220): 24% of action, 15% of bets

Alabama ML (-260): 76% of action, 85% of bets

Most of the money and overall bets are on the Tide to walk out of New Orleans with the victory here. While some may think that the Crimson Tide doesn’t care about this matchup, there’s an argument to be made that they have something to prove after falling short at various points this year.