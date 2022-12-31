Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 31

We have nine games on the NBA slate to close out 2022. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Saturday’s action, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant under 28.5 points vs. Hornets (-105)

Durant went under this line in the first meeting against Charlotte, and only hit the over by one point in the second matchup. This game has major blowout potential, which means Durant is unlikely to play heavy minutes here. The star forward has gone under this line in three of his last four and four of his last six games. It’s hard to bet against his consistency but the under is the move here.

Kawhi Leonard over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pacers (+115)

Leonard has hit at least one triple in nine straight games, going over this line in four instances. At plus money, it’s better to back the over when he’s come close to topping it many times. The Pacers offer a soft matchup for the veteran forward, who will want to close out the calendar year strong.

Luka Doncic over 9.5 assists vs. Spurs (+100)

Getting a Doncic prop at plus money right now is too tempting to pass up. The guard has been on fire in every phase, topping this line in four of his last five games. The Mavericks haven’t really been blowing teams out, so Doncic is going to play big minutes. He is officially listed as probable, so be sure to check the injury report before locking this one in.