NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, December 31

We’ve got nine games on the NBA slate for the final day of 2022, but only eight are part of the main DraftKings contests. That still leaves plenty of options to find value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,700

Rudy Gobert is dealing with an illness and might sit but Reid is a strong add even if the starting big man plays. Reid has topped 25 DKFP in four straight games, going over 30 DKFP once and over 40 DKFP once in that span. He’s going to get decent minutes and could even start, giving him so good upside at this price point.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,200

Love has been solid this season, averaging 22.2 DKFP per game. He’s been more consistent lately, hitting over 20 DKFP in four of his last five games. Evan Mobley is questionable to play tonight, so Love might see extended minutes. His perimeter shooting means he can rack up points in a hurry, and he’s a bargain at this number.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $4,900

Sochan has been on fire lately. The rookie is averaging 31.2 DKFP per game over his last five contest thanks to an increased offensive role. Devin Vassell, one of the team’s top scoring options, is doubtful to play Saturday. That means Sochan should once again be involved more in the offense and keep producing big fantasy numbers.