Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bulls on Saturday

A Central division clash will close out 2022 for the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14) meet the Chicago Bulls (16-19) Saturday evening. The Cavaliers have lost three straight, while the Bulls are on a two-game winning streak.

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are both listed as questionable for Cleveland. Zach LaVine is expected to play for Chicago, while Alex Caruso, Coby White and Patrick Williams are all dealing with injuries. The Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back so we’ll see if anyone gets rested.

The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -2.5

These teams met in late October and the Cavaliers absolutely smoked the Bulls 128-96. Chicago has been playing better and there’s some uncertainty around Garland and Mobley, but if even one of those guys plays Cleveland has the edge. Take the Cavaliers to close out 2022 with a road win over their division rivals.

Over/Under: Over 224

The Cavaliers are 14th in scoring over the last five games, while the Bulls rank 10th. Chicago’s defense ranks 20th in points allowed in the same span, while Cleveland has slipped a bit and is 16th in the same category. The Cavaliers have gone over in five straight games, while the Bulls have hit the over in four straight. Take the over tonight.