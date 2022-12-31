Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) look to keep rolling when they meet their Southwest division rivals Memphis Grizzlies (21-13) Saturday night. The Pelicans have won five in a row, while the Grizzlies just snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday.

Herbert Jones might not be up to the mark when it comes to conditioning for New Orleans, and the Pelicans may rest people on a back-to-back set. The Grizzlies have no major injuries of note at this time.

The Grizzlies are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 234.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +6

The Pelicans won the first meeting between these two teams, with the Grizzlies storming back 10 days later to level the season series 1-1. Memphis should be able to take advantage of a little fatigue with New Orleans playing last night but the Grizzlies have not been good in recent games. The Pelicans are playing with confidence and have passed every test so far this season. Take them to cover, even if the Grizzlies get the win.

Over/Under: Over 234

The first meeting went under this total, while the second meeting went over. The Pelicans rank fourth in scoring during the last five games, while the Grizzlies are 29th during the same span. However, Memphis ranks sixth in points per game at home this season. The Grizzlies should be able to keep up with New Orleans and that’ll push the total over, even at a relatively higher number.