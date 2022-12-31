DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to Ohio!

CLEEEEEVELAND, this is for you!

Well, you and the rest of Ohio. Rejoice, Cavaliers, Bengals, Buckeyes fans and everyone in between! The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App in Ohio is 1/1/23 at 12:01AM ET.

In honor of the upcoming state launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in Ohio history over the week.

Special Ohio Prelaunch Offers

There is a new-user offer for those who sign up in Ohio prior to launch day. All customers who download the app, register and opt-in before it goes live will receive $200 in Free Bets on launch day.

Yes, you read that correctly. That’s $200 just for signing up with no deposit required.

In addition, five lucky customers who sign up early will randomly be selected to receive a $100K Free Bet on launch day!

Also when we go live, get a Bonus Bet up to $200 when you refer a friend!

Relive Dayton’s Magical 2014 Elite Eight Run

Entering the 2014 NCAA tournament, nobody expected Dayton to do anything.

After all, the 23-10 No. 11 Flyers were set to face off against a powerhouse from their own state, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dayton’s magical March Madness run was almost cut off in the first round against the Buckeyes, as the Flyers narrowly escaped with a 60-59 victory thanks to Vee Sanford’s game-winner with fewer than four seconds remaining.

Naturally, a small school beating one of the elite teams in its own state earned Dayton local and national attention, but the Flyers weren’t done yet.

Next up was No. 3 Syracuse, one of the true title contenders entering the tournament. Shockingly, Dayton’s elite team basketball proved to be too much for the Orange. Eight Flyers contributed offensively, and they won in exhilarating fashion once again 55-53.

Heading into the Sweet Sixteen, Dayton was set to face another surprise contender: No. 10 Stanford. The Flyers kept on rolling, putting on an offensive show en route to their 82-72 victory.

For the first time since 1984, Dayton was in the Elite Eight. Their magical run ultimately came to an end against No. 1 Florida, but the Flyers kept the game close and made it a respectable result.

2014 will always be a year Dayton players and fans will cherish, as it put their program back on the college basketball map.

