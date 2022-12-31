Live coverage of Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia in CFP Semifinal

The College Football Playoffs are finally underway and the semifinal action will conclude with the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs battle the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, and will be carried across all ESPN networks.

Georgia ran the table in the SEC this season and stands just two wins away from winning back-to-back national championships. Meanwhile, Ohio State started 11-0 before getting buzzsawed by rival Michigan in the season-finale. A USC loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game ultimately allowed for the Buckeyes to get back into the playoff field and get a shot at redemption. The main thing two watch here is two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud going up against the lethal Dawg defense.

Georgia enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 62. The public is heavily leaning on the Dawgs to get the job done in Atlanta, so we’ll see if the Buckeyes can challenge the defending national champs.

Keep checking back here as we’ll keep tabs on this semifinal matchup with live updates below: