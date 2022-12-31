Live coverage of Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan in CFP Semifinal

The College Football Playoffs are finally underway and the semifinal action will get started with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines battle the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. The game is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and will be carried across all ESPN networks.

Michigan successfully ran the table and defended its Big Ten Championship en route to making its second straight trip to the playoffs. Meanwhile, TCU experienced a surprise 12-1 campaign under the guidance of first-year head coach Sonny Dykes to make it to this point. This matchup poses to be an interesting clash of styles as the physical Wolverines will go up against the explosive Horned Frogs.

Michigan enters the game as a comfortable 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 58. The public is leaning towards the Wolverines to handle business in the desert, so we’ll see if the Horned Frogs can spoil things this afternoon.

Keep checking back here as we’ll keep tabs on this semifinal matchup with live updates below:

10:30 - JJ McCarthy scrambled out of danger on third down and got the Wolverines down to the two. Going for it on 4th and 2, Michigan tried the Philly Special to no success. It may be time for teams to retire that play.

Michigan fail to pull off the Philly Special pic.twitter.com/S71eBRfapL — Alex (@Dubs408) December 31, 2022

15:00 - On the first play of the game, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards broke off a 54-yard run to immediately get the Wolverines into TCU territory.

DONOVAN EDWARDS RIGHT AWAY FOR MICHIGAN #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/50k9uECF5m — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 31, 2022

First Quarter

TCU won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Michigan will start the semifinal with the ball. Game on.