All the ways to watch the Peach Bowl via ESPN’s MegaCast

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Saturday with the Peach Bowl matchup featuring the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

ESPN will provide a MegaCast of the New Year’s Eve showdown where fans will have a variety of coverage options for how to tune into the game. We’ll go over all of them below:

ESPN: Main telecast with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Laura Rutledge.

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, featuring A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler, and guests.

ESPNU: Command Center. The game will be presented from multiple angles with live stats on the screen.

ESPNews: AT&T 5G Skycast. Presents the game from a camera above the field.

SEC Network/ESPN App: Georgia radio broadcast with Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish language telecast with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Sebastian M. Christensen.

ESPN Radio/ESPN App: National radio broadcast with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George.

ESPN App: All 22. Game presented from overhead angle where viewers can see all 22 players on the field.

ESPN App: Ohio State radio broadcast with Paul Keels, Jim Lachey, Matt Andrews and Skip Mosic.

ESPN App: Pregame and halftime performances of both Georgia and Ohio State marching bands.