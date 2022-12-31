All the ways to watch the Fiesta Bowl via ESPN’s MegaCast

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Saturday with the Fiesta Bowl matchup featuring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs kicking off at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

ESPN will provide a MegaCast of the New Year’s Eve showdown where fans will have a variety of coverage options for how to tune into the game. We’ll go over all of them below:

ESPN: Main telecast with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, featuring Robert Griffin III, Taylor Lewan, AQ Shipley A.J. Hawk, and Darius Butler.

ESPNU: Command Center. The game will be presented from multiple angles with live stats on the screen.

ESPNews: AT&T 5G Skycast. Presents the game from a camera above the field.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish language telecast with Ciro Procuna, Ramiro Pruneda and Carlos Nava.

ESPN Radio/ESPN App: National radio broadcast with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, and Ian Fitzsimmons.

ESPN App: All 22. Game presented from overhead angle where viewers can see all 22 players on the field.

ESPN App: Michigan radio broadcast with Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen and Jason Avant.

ESPN App: TCU radio broadcast with Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine.

ESPN App: Pregame and halftime performances of both Michigan and TCU marching bands.