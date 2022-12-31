Is Ben Simmons playing for the Nets on Saturday vs. Hornets?

The Brooklyn Nets are on a 10-game win streak heading into their final contest of 2022 and they’ll hope to get one more victory under their belt before the new year. They’ll be playing the Charlotte Hornets, so this theoretically shouldn’t be much of a struggle for Brooklyn. Ben Simmons, one of the key rotation players for the Nets, is dealing with an illness. We’ll update his status for the contest here.

Ben Simmons injury updates

Simmons is officially listed as probable but illnesses have been fickle this season. The guard was added to the injury report the day before the game, which is already a good sign. If things do take a downturn and Simmons does get ruled out, look for Kyrie Irving to be more involved as a distributor offensively.

The big miss if Simmons were to sit out would be on the defensive end. Nic Claxton and Kevin Durant would likely be playing big minutes in the interior if Simmons ends up getting ruled out.