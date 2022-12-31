Is Luka Doncic playing for the Mavericks on Saturday vs. Spurs?

The Dallas Mavericks have rattled off five straight wins largely on the back of big performances from Luka Doncic. The point guard made history with the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, which also featured the Mavericks becoming the first time to overcome a double-digit deficit successfully in the final 26 seconds. Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Here are the latest updates.

Luka Doncic injury updates

Doncic has officially been listed as probable, so the guard is likely to keep rolling like he has been of late. In the last five games, Doncic is averaging 40.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. The Spurs offer another soft matchup for the superstar and while there’s a chance Dallas rested him ahead of the new year, it looks like the Mavericks want to keep things rolling.

If Doncic were to get downgraded and eventually ruled out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kemba Walker would be in line for minutes as the lead ball handler in the offense.