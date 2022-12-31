Is Jalen Brunson playing for the Knicks on Saturday vs. Rockets?

After becoming the league’s hottest team at one point with a seven-game win streak, the New York Knicks have now lost five in a row and are reeling. One of the big reasons they’ve been unable to come up with answers is the absence of Jalen Brunson. He’s dealing with a hip injury and has missed the team’s last two games. Here’s a look at his status ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Jalen Brunson injury updates

Brunson is once again listed as questionable with this hip injury. The Knicks want to be cautious with their star point guard, so they’re not going to risk him if there’s even the slightest chance he could aggravate the problem. The Rockets are the type of team New York should be able to beat without Brunson anyway, so this could be another game where the point guard sits.

If Brunson is ruled out, Immanuel Quickley likely takes over as the starter. Quentin Grimes would also be in line for more shots if Brunson sits.